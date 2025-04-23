Pahalgam Terror Attack: Kharge Supports Govt After 'Direct Assault On Indian State'

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Terming the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed at least 28 lives and left several injured, a direct assault on the Indian state, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that in this moment, the entire nation is one with the government to fight the terrorists. He urged the government to use all its strength to hunt down the terrorists.

"Very unfortunate incident happened in Pahalgam in Jammu-Kashmir, and the terrorists dastardly killed innocent and unsuspecting tourists yesterday around 2:30 pm. This has deeply hurt, shocked and saddened us all. The Congress party unequivocally condemns this cowardly act of terror and those responsible for it in the strongest possible terms," Kharge said.

Addressing reporters, the senior Congress leader said, this attack is a direct assault on the unity and integrity of our nation. "Since the horrific Chittisinghpura massacre in 2000, this is among the most brazen and outrageous attempts by terrorists and separatists. We firmly reiterate that those who murdered unarmed and innocent civilians cannot be human," he said.

Noting that late last evening he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Kashmir and to J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Congress leaders there, and gathered information, the AICC chief said, "Shah told me that they are going to take action drastically in that area."

The Congress Working Committee will meet at 11 am on April 24 at the AICC office in New Delhi to discuss the terror attack, he said.

Stating that this is not a time for partisan politics, Kharge said, "it is a moment for collective resolve to ensure justice for those who lost their lives and for their grieving families by bringing the perpetrators of this terror attack to justice."

"In this moment we are all one with the government and together we have to fight such incidents, terrorists and whoever fights against us. We will be one to save the country and for the country's unity and integrity," he said.

The entire nation is in shock and a Pakistani terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility, Kharge said, "We must give a fitting response and in this matter we are all one and we will fight." "We urge the government to use all its strength to hunt down the terrotist, it has been almost 22 hours now. The government must do everything possible to maintain tourists' confidence in the security arrangement of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

A devastating terror attack rocked a popular tourist spot near Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, where terrorists opened fire at a town on Tuesday afternoon, claiming the lives of at least 28 people, mostly holidayers from other states. The Tuesday attack was the deadliest in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday afternoon.