Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: 27 Tourists Killed, 12 Injured In Kashmir; Over 50 Rounds Firing Reported

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live: At least 27 tourists were killed and about a dozen have been injured, mostly from Gujarat and Karnataka, in a deadly terror attack aimed at civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, said reports. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has refused to share the exact number of casualties saying that the numbers are being ascertained. The attack took place around 3 PM, when terrorists descended from the hills surrounding the Baisaran valley and opened fire on a group of tourists. The area, often referred to as "mini Switzerland" for its expansive green meadows, is a popular destination for visitors.

Follow Kashmir Terror Attack Live Updates Here:

20:13 PM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined the nation in condemning the terror attack. "The news of the death of tourists and injuries to many in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely condemnable and heartbreaking. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. The whole country is united against terrorism. Instead of making hollow claims of the situation being normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the government should now take accountability and take concrete steps so that such barbaric incidents do not happen in the future and innocent Indians do not lose their lives like this," he said.

20:06 PM: Ambassador of Argentina to India Mariano Caucino said on X, "We convey our condolences to the victims of this abominable terrorist act. Argentina stands with India in rejecting all forms of terrorism, extremism, and bigotry. Always with Life and against Terror."

20:00 PM: Guy Nir, Spokesperson of Israel Embassy in India, says, "Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terrorism."

19:56 PM: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen MV Suchendra Kumar is rushing to J&K's Srinagar from New Delhi. He will be briefed by local formation commanders on the present security situation in Kashmir Valley. He was in New Delhi for a conference: Defence sources

CM Reacts To Pahalgam Attack

"The death toll is still being ascertained so I don’t want to get in to those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say this attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years," said Abdullah on X.

They were killed as they were Hindus, terror attacks have increased in Jammu & Kashmir from the time you became CM. There were less attacks when J&K had President rule. Resign, you are incompetent. You didn't say Terrorists will be vanquished.pic.twitter.com/17yCcPYPQC — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) April 22, 2025

A purported video of the attack site emerged showing several people bleeding and lying motionless on the ground while women tourists were wailing and frantically looking for their near and dear ones. No independent official verification was available.

A doctor at the Pahalgam hospital said 12 injured tourists were admitted to the hospital and the condition of all of them was stable.

A little earlier, Army, CRPF and local police rushed to Baisaran meadows after the news started coming down to the town, a senior police official said here. A massive anti-terrorist operation has been launched to hunt down the assailants as security forces have been fanned out in all directions, they said.