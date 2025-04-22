Pahalgam Terror Attack: 27 Tourists Killed; PM Modi Cuts Short Saudi Visit - Top Updates

Jammu and Kashmir Pahalgam Terror Attack: At least 27 tourists were killed and about a dozen have been injured, mostly from Gujarat and Karnataka, in a deadly terror attack aimed at civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, said reports. However, official figures confirmed death of 16 tourists including two foreigners - one from the UAE and other from Nepal. The attack took place around 3 PM, when terrorists descended from the hills surrounding the Baisaran valley and opened fire on a group of tourists. The area, often referred to as 'mini Switzerland' for its expansive green meadows, is a popular destination for visitors. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K LG Manoj Sinha have reached Srinagar and are holding a high-level meeting with security officials.

The Kashmir government has issued helpline numbers: Srinagar: 0194-2457543, 0194-2483651; Adil Fareed, ADC Srinagar – 7006058623.

Kashmir Pahalgam Terror Attack Top Updates

23.50 PM: Pahalgam Terror Attack: India, Saudi To Continue Anti-Terror Cooperation

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan says, "The recent terror attack in Kashmir was discussed, and his royal Highness, the Crown Prince, condemned the terror attack and offered any help to India in this regard. India and Saudi Arabia have cooperation in issues related to terrorism, and we continue to work together."

23.30 PM: Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: 'Trump To Soon Speak To Modi'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Trump has been briefed by the National Security Advisor and he's being kept up to speed as more facts are learned. "What we know already is that dozens were killed and even more were injured in a brutal terrorist attack in a popular tourist location in South Kashmir. President Trump will be speaking with Prime Minister Modi as soon as he possibly can to express his heartfelt condolences for those lost, and our prayers are with those injured, and our nation's support for our ally India. These types of horrific events by terrorists are why those of us who work for peace and stability in the world continue our mission..." said Leavitt.

23:17 PM: Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: PM Modi Calls Of Saudi Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who landed in Saudi Arabia today on a two-day official visit, has called of the tour due to the Pahalgam terror attack. PM Modi will return to India before dawn and is expected to hold a high-level security meeting early tomorrow in wake of the terror attack.

23:03 PM: Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: US President Trump Condenms Attack

US President Donald Trump said on his social media platform, "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!"

22.53 PM: Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Reacts

President of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq calls for shutdwon in protest against killings. "Whoever kills an innocent soul…it is as if he had slain mankind entirely... Another day of carnage in the blood-soaked history of Kashmir, when visiting tourists are mercilessly killed in a most gruesome manner. Hapless people of Kashmir know the pain and grief of such tragedies for those who have lost their loved ones today. Such gruesomeness is abhorred in Islam, which is essentially a religion of peace and goodwill, and against all human ethics. The Islamic fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir, through Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) in support and solidarity with the bereaved families of those killed, appeals to people of Jammu and Kashmir to peacefully protest this heinous crime tomorrow by a shutdown," said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

22.43 PM: Embassy of Iran in India tweets, "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi strongly condemns the terrorist attack in the city of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the death and injury of a large number of innocent people. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India, especially to the families of the victims of this attack, and wish a speedy recovery and good health to the injured."

22.27 PM: Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said that Kremlin stands with New Delhi. "Deepest condolences to the people and the Government of India over the heinous terror attack against tourists in Pahalgam. Russia resolutely stands with India," said Alipov.

22.18 PM: LG Manoj Sinha on X, "Anti-terror ops launched to neutralise terrorists. Entire nation is angry & blood of our forces is boiling. I want to assure the nation that perpetrators of Pahalgam attack will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families."

22:10 PM: One Indian Navy Officer, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal (aged 26 years), who was posted in Kochi, has been killed in the Pahalgam attack while he was on leave. He is a native of Haryana and got married on 16 April: Defence Officials.

22.03 PM: US Vice President reacts to the Kashmir terror attack. "Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack," said Vance.

22.02 PM: Security forces carry out checking of vehicles as security is heightened throughout J&K in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

21:42 PM: J&K Vishva Hindu Parishad president, Rajesh Gupta said, "Currently, the amount of loss and number of deceased are unclear. This incident is condemnable. The people of the Jammu region are furious with this incident. Tomorrow there will be a 'bandh' in the Jammu region. We appeal to the government not to spare the terrorists. There should not be any leniency while dealing with them."

21:30 PM: The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility.

21:20 PM: Alert in Delhi after the terrorist attack in J&K's Pahalgam. Delhi Police has also been instructed to keep a close watch on tourist places and other important places: Delhi Police Sources.

21:15 PM: According to reports, a Nepali national has died in Pahalgam terror attack.

21:05 PM: Locals in J&K's Baramulla hold candlelight protest against Pahalgam terror attack. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing a high-level review meeting with security officially.

20:32 PM: NCP-SP MLA Supriya Sule seeks Omar Abdullah's help for victims. NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule tweets, "Requesting Omar Abdullah for providing immediate medical aid and support to the following people hailing from Pune who have suffered injuries in the Pahalgham firing incident today: Asawari Jagdale, Pragati Jagdale, Santosh Jagdale (gunshot wound), Kaustubh Ganbote (gunshot wound), & Sangeeta Gabote from Pune. The family has requested for clarity on their condition please. Thank you for your efficient & quick administration!"

20:13 PM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined the nation in condemning the terror attack. "The news of the death of tourists and injuries to many in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely condemnable and heartbreaking. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. The whole country is united against terrorism. Instead of making hollow claims of the situation being normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the government should now take accountability and take concrete steps so that such barbaric incidents do not happen in the future and innocent Indians do not lose their lives like this," he said.

20:06 PM: Ambassador of Argentina to India Mariano Caucino said on X, "We convey our condolences to the victims of this abominable terrorist act. Argentina stands with India in rejecting all forms of terrorism, extremism, and bigotry. Always with Life and against Terror."

20:00 PM: Guy Nir, Spokesperson of Israel Embassy in India, says, "Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terrorism."

19:56 PM: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen MV Suchendra Kumar is rushing to J&K's Srinagar from New Delhi. He will be briefed by local formation commanders on the present security situation in Kashmir Valley. He was in New Delhi for a conference: Defence sources

CM Reacts To Pahalgam Attack

"The death toll is still being ascertained so I don’t want to get in to those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say this attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years," said Abdullah on X.

A purported video of the attack site emerged showing several people bleeding and lying motionless on the ground while women tourists were wailing and frantically looking for their near and dear ones. No independent official verification was available.

A doctor at the Pahalgam hospital said 12 injured tourists were admitted to the hospital and the condition of all of them was stable.

A little earlier, Army, CRPF and local police rushed to Baisaran meadows after the news started coming down to the town, a senior police official said here. A massive anti-terrorist operation has been launched to hunt down the assailants as security forces have been fanned out in all directions, they said.