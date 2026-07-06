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Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA files charges against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Hafiz Saeed has been booked both individually and in his role as commander of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its active proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF). 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 02:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 02:29 PM IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA files charges against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed
Image Credit: IANS

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