/Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA files charges against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief and founder Hafiz Saeed in the 2025 Pahalgam Terror Attack on Monday.
According to the investigative agency, supplementary charge sheets were filed by the NIA before the Special Court, Jammu.
The supplementary chargesheet targets Hafiz Saeed both individually and in his role as commander of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its active proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF).
Filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, the NIA has invoked strict penal codes against him for hatching a cross-border conspiracy and waging war against India.
This latest filing builds on the original 1,597-page document, leveraging meticulous on-ground examinations and scientific evidence to detail Pakistan's underlying terror network.
This is a developing news story; further details are awaited.
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