Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan Army Resorts To Unprovoked Firing Across LoC; India Responds

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Amid the simmering tensions between India and Pakistan following the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the Indian Army on Sunday said that Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control (LoC) on the night of 26-27 April in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur Sectors.

The unrest remains high along the LoC even as security forces intensified anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley in the aftermath of the Phalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22. The Indian Army said its troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire.

"On the night of 26-27 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur Sectors. Own troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire," the Indian Army said.

Meanwhile, as India’s efforts to retaliate following the terror attack continue, security forces destroyed the house of an active terrorist, Adnan Shafi of Wandina, Zainapora. He had joined the terrorist organisation a year ago. Earlier, the house of a suspect in the Pahalgam terrorist attack was demolished by security forces and Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) authorities, officials said on Saturday.

According to the officials, the house of a suspect, identified as Zakir Ahmad Ganie, at Mutalhama village in Kulgam district was demolished. Ganie is believed to have been involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, which has sent shock waves across the country. The officials said that Gaine has been active since 2023.

Meanwhile, Kulgam Police, in a coordinated operation with the Army and CRPF, arrested two terrorist associates and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

According to an official release, during a routine checkpoint established at Matalhama Chowk Thokerpora, Qaimoh, two individuals were intercepted and subsequently arrested. They have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Salam Bhat, and Mohd Ismail Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, both residents of Thokerpora, Qaimoh.

Upon their search, security forces recovered two pistols, two pistol magazines, and 25 rounds of pistol ammunition from their possession. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Qaimoh, and an investigation has been launched to probe further.