Pahalgam Terror Attack: In wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Thursday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects has been cancelled in light of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, officials said. Modi was scheduled to visit Kanpur on April 24 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore.

However, in light of Tuesday's terror attack that claimed at least 28 lives, including that of Shubham, a youth hailing from Kanpur, and keeping in mind the sombre mood and sentiments of the people, the event has been cancelled, officials said. As a mark of respect, it was considered appropriate to defer any celebratory or formal public engagement in Kanpur during this period of grief, they said.

Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur who got married just two months back on February 12, was among those gunned down in Pahalgam. Officials said the prime minister will attend a pre-scheduled official programme in Madhubani, Bihar, on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas on April 24, which will also see participation from people across the country via video conference.

A devastating terror attack rocked a popular tourist spot near Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, where terrorists opened fire at a town on Tuesday afternoon, claiming the lives of at least 28 people, mostly holidayers from other states. The Tuesday attack was the deadliest in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday afternoon.

Security agencies on Wednesday released the sketches of three men suspected to be involved in the terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, near Pahalgam in south Kashmir. The men, all three Pakistanis, are Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, officials said. They had code names -- Moosa, Yunus and Asif -- and were involved in terror-related incidents in Poonch.

The sketches were prepared with the help of survivors, they said. From the pencil sketches, in black and white, they appear to be young and have beards.