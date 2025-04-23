Pahalgam Terror Attack: Rahul Speaks With Amit Shah, J&K CM, Says Families Of Victims Deserve Justice

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday morning that he had spoken with Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Congress' J&K unit president Tariq Karra about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack to get an update on the situation.

The former Congress president asserted that victims' families deserve justice and our fullest support. “Spoke with HM Amit Shah, J&K CM Omar Abdullah, and J&K PCC President Tariq Karra about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. Received an update on the situation," the former Congress chief, who is on a US visit, said in a post on X.

The families of victims deserve justice and our fullest support, he said. The Congress on Tuesday had asked the government to take accountability for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir instead of making "hollow claims" about the situation being normal in the Union Territory and demanded that an all-party meeting be called to take the political parties into confidence.

The opposition party denounced the terror attack as a blot on humanity and said it should not go "unanswered effectively". At least 26 tourists, including foreigners, lost their lives after terrorists struck a prime tourist location of Pahalgam in South Kashmir on Tuesday. Several others also sustained injuries, according to officials.

The 26 dead included two foreigners – from the UAE and Nepal – and two locals, officials said. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has described the terror attack as "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years".

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gandhi had said the news of tourists being killed and injured in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam was extremely condemnable and heartbreaking. "I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

"The whole country is united against terrorism. Instead of making hollow claims on the situation being normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the government should now take accountability and take concrete steps so that such barbaric incidents do not happen in the future and innocent Indians do not lose their lives like this," he said.

Terrorists opened fire on Tuesday at a famed meadow near Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group.