PAHALGAM TERRORIST ATTACK

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Tourists Forced To Kneel Before Being Killed, Screams Heard | WATCH

Following the attack, security forces have initiated one of the biggest search operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Tourists Forced To Kneel Before Being Killed, Screams Heard | WATCH

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: A chilling new video was released from the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, showing the ghastly moments leading up to when tourists were murdered.

The video, not aired here because of its graphic content, depicts the attackers making the victims kneel down and bow their heads before firing. Shrieks and terror can be witnessed as the attack is underway at a tourist destination in Baisaran, commonly referred to as the "Mini Switzerland" of South Kashmir.

Massive Anti-Terror Operation Underway

Following the attack, security forces have initiated one of the biggest search operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Suspected hideouts and forest areas are being searched, with aerial monitoring and mapping through helicopters. The Indian Army is reported to be ready for a more intensified crackdown on terror outfits operating in the region.

Pakistan Issues Warning After India's Outrage

After the attack, tensions have mounted with Pakistan. Indian anger over the merciless killings have been confronted by a strong warning from Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who stated that "Pakistan is Allah's nation, and only Allah will protect it." Asif further said that any Indian attack would be confronted with a "strong response," emphasising the increasing anxiety across the border.

Casualties And Impact

At least 26 individuals were killed in the attack, and several others were wounded. The attack on one of South Kashmir's most picturesque spots has shaken the nation, leading to immediate security assessments and heightened alertness in other high-tourism areas.

