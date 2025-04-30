Pahalgam Terror Attack: US Urges India, Pakistan To Avoid Escalation; 700 Pakistanis Exit Country

Pahalgam Terror Attack: A week after the Pahalgam terror attack jolted Kashmir, the US said that it is closely monitoring the developments pertaining to the incident amid the simmering tensions along the India-Pakistan border. The US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that Washington is in touch with the governments of the neighbouring countries. Meanwhile, as many as 786 Pakistani nationals have left India through the Attari-Wagah border point within six days beginning April 24, said a senior official.

The officer informed that during the same time, a total of 1376 Indians have returned from Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border. On April 24, the government announced that Pakistani nationals should leave India by April 27, and those with medical visas had until April 29 to do so. Those having diplomatic, official and long-term visas were excluded from the 'Leave India' notice. The deadline for Pakistanis holding any of the 12 categories of short-term visas ended on Sunday.

This comes after the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and injured many others on April 22.

Here Are Top Updates

1. During a press briefing, Tammy Bruce also stated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will speak with the foreign ministers of both countries "as early as today or tomorrow".

2. While replying to a question asked by ANI during a press briefing about what the State Department's response is to the Pakistan Minister's statement about performing "dirty work" for the United States and also denying the existence of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan, Bruce said, "The Secretary of State will speak with the foreign ministers of both countries. We're also monitoring the developments across the board in that region, and we, as you know, are at multiple levels in touch with the governments of India and Pakistan." "Not just at the Foreign Minister level, certainly, but at multiple levels. We, of course, are encouraging all parties to work together for a responsible solution. The world is watching this, but I have no additional details in that regard," she added.

3. Further, she said Secretary of State Rubio has asked the two countries "not to escalate the situation". "Rubio said we are reaching out to both parties and telling them not to escalate the situation. The secretary expects to speak with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India as early as today or tomorrow. He (Rubio) is encouraging other national leaders and foreign ministers to reach out to the countries on this issue," she added.

4. Further, Bruce added that "every day action is being taken" In this case, the secretary is speaking directly to his counterparts in India and Pakistan. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting in New Delhi, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs.

5. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting. The meeting took place days after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on April 23, following the terror attack.

6. Government sources said the Prime Minister affirmed that it is India’s national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism. The sources said PM Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces. They said that PM Modi stated that the Indian Armed Forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response.

7. Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. In the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border terrorism and closes the integrated Attari Check Post.

8. India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission as Persona Non Grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. India has also decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

9. The government strongly advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Pakistan. Those Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earliest. "Several have left via flight through Dubai or other routes, as there is no direct flight to Pakistan. We are expecting more Pakistan nationals to leave the country as state police and other central agencies are identifying Pakistan nationals residing at various places in the country," said the officer.

10. A large verification drive in all of the states is underway in close coordination with central intelligence agencies. Strict action will be taken against Pakistani nationals, and their stay will be considered illegal if they continue their stay in India after April 29, said another officer who is closely monitoring the situation.

(With agencies' inputs)