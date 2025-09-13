Advertisement
ASIA CUP 2025 INDIA PAKISTAN MATCH

Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim's Wife Calls For Boycott Of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match

Aishanya Dwivedi also slammed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and said that the board is not sentimental towards the families of the 26 people who were killed in the terror attack.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 03:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim's Wife Calls For Boycott Of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 MatchAishanya Dwivedi (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Aishanya Dwivedi, the wife of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi, has called for a boycott of the upcoming India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for Sunday. She also urged people not to watch the match on television as a mark of protest.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "I cannot understand this. I urge people to boycott this. Do not go to watch this and do not switch on your TV for this."

Aishanya also slammed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and said that the board is not sentimental towards the families of the 26 people who were killed in the terror attack.

"BCCI should not have accepted a match between India and Pakistan...I think BCCI is not sentimental towards those 26 families and the martyrs of the Operation Sindoor," she added.

She also questioned the Indian cricket team and said that except for a couple of cricketers, no player called for a boycott of the match between India and Pakistan.

"What are our cricketers doing? It is said that cricketers are nationalists. It is viewed as our national game. Except for 1-2 cricket players, nobody stepped forward to say that we should boycott the match against Pakistan. BCCI cannot make them play at gunpoint. They should take a stand for their country. But they are not doing it," she said.

Also Read: 'How Can Cricket And Blood Go Together...': Uddhav Thackeray's On IND vs PAK Asia Cup Match

The cricket teams of Indian and Pakistan are set to play a match on September 14 in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE.

Following the gruesome Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

(with ANI inputs)

