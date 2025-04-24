Pahalgam Terror Attack: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday denounced the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where Shubham Dwivedi, a Kanpur resident, was killed. Describing it as a "cowardly act," the CM stated that the incident indicated the desperation of terrorists and asserted that terrorism in India is coming to an end.

Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. He was cremated at his native village with full state honours on Thursday morning, officials said.

#WATCH | #PahalgamTerrorAttack | Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "On April 22, a terrorist attack took place in J&K's Pahalgam in which one person from Kanpur was killed. Shubham Dwivedi got married two months ago, and he was killed in the terror attack there. This… pic.twitter.com/JCIPOCW4Ea — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025

The cremation was attended by Uttar Pradesh Cabinet ministers Yogendra Upadhyay and Rakesh Sachan, who placed wreaths on Dwivedi's mortal remains and offered their condolences to the bereaved family. A guard of honour was also presented to the departed soul, officials said.

'Cowardly Act, Terrorism on Its Last Breath'

Speaking to the media, CM Yogi stated, "On April 22, there was a terrorist attack in Pahalgam where Shubham Dwivedi, who had just got married two months ago, was martyred. This cowardly act indicates that terrorism is on its last breath. Such things are not tolerated in a nation like India."

Centre Taking Strong Action, Says CM

Yogi Adityanath guaranteed that the central government is acting forcefully. "The Union Home Minister has already inspected the affected areas. Further action will be taken to eliminate terrorism from the region. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the nation will respond decisively," he continued.

'Support To Victim's Family'

The CM greeted the grieving family of Shubham Dwivedi and shared condolences. "Shubham was the only son of the family. The entire nation stands with them in this hour of grief. I assure them that the perpetrators of this horrific attack will not be spared. The final rites will be performed with full state support."

Zero Tolerance Policy Will Continue

Reiterating the government's position, he stated, "This double-engine government has a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, and we will work day and night to ensure national security."