Paid Rs 550 for AC ticket, got general coach experience: Bihar passenger’s train journey goes viral

Viral train video: A journey that was expected to be comfortable turned stressful for a passenger travelling from Katihar to Patna in an AC coach of the Intercity Express. The incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with netizens criticising railway management.

The passenger had booked a seat in an AC coach after paying Rs 550 plus GST, expecting a comfortable journey. However, during the trip, the AC coach reportedly felt like a general coach. According to the passenger, a large number of people without tickets entered the coach, leading to overcrowding and discomfort.

The coach in question was M1 of Train No. 15713, the Katihar-Patna Intercity Express. The passenger said that the situation worsened as the journey progressed, with little space to sit or move.

Hygiene and onboard conditions

Apart from overcrowding, concerns were also raised about hygiene. The passenger claimed that the toilets were in poor condition and not usable during the journey. There was also no visible cleaning staff present in the coach. According to the post shared online, no Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) was seen during the trip, adding to the passenger’s frustration.

Soon after the incident was shared on social media, it gained attention and drew multiple reactions from other users.

Social media reactions

Several users commented on the post, sharing their views and personal experiences. One user wrote, “That’s the reality check of train travel in Bihar.. no TTE, no RPF. Everyone follows their own rules only.”

Another comment read, “A bit of civic sense on the part of our citizens is also needed. If I don't have a ticket, I don't enter the AC coach. If I use the toilet, I keep it clean. The government has to do its part, and I must do my part.”

A third comment read, “It's not only the government's fault, it's our people's fault too. Zero civic sense.”

The incident continues to go viral on social media platforms, garnering thousands of views. It has also fueled a wider discussion about the shared responsibility of authorities and passengers.

However, no official response has been issued so far regarding the incident.