Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday paid tribute to the 41 people who died in the Karur stampede a year ago, describing the tragedy as an enduring wound and a pain that has not faded.
The first anniversary of the September 27, 2025 incident was marked across Karur, with families, supporters and local residents attending memorial events for the victims.
The stampede took place at Velusamypuram in Karur district during a political rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay. More than 100 people were injured in the crowd crush, with children among those killed.
என் நெஞ்சில் குடியிருக்கும் அனைவருக்கும் வணக்கம்.— TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) September 27, 2026
கடந்த வருடம்.
இதே நாள்.
அதாவது 2025 செப்டம்பர் 27.
என் வாழ்நாளில், நம் கரூர் சொந்தங்களின் வாழ்வில், நம் தமிழ்நாட்டு உறவுகளின் மனத்தில் ஆறாத ரணமாக, தீராத வலியாக, வேதனையான நிகழ்வு நடந்த நாள்.
சொல்ல முடியாத சோகத்தைச் சுமந்து…
In a post on X marking the anniversary, Vijay recalled September 27, 2025, as a day that remains deeply painful for him, the people of Karur and Tamil Nadu.
“Greetings to all who reside in my heart. Last year. This same day. That is, September 27, 2025. A day in my lifetime, in the lives of our Karur relatives, in the hearts of our Tamil Nadu kin, a wound that does not heal, a pain that does not fade, a sorrowful event that took place,” Vijay said.
He said the party and the families of those who died continued to carry the grief, while pledging support to the bereaved families.
“We stand bearing an unspeakable grief ourselves and our Karur relatives, along with the kin of the Tamil Nadu Victory Association. To us, grieving the loss of the relations we carried in our hearts, we ourselves will be comfort, support, and refuge. Our heartfelt tribute to all the relations who live on in memory," he added.
Following the tragedy, the Supreme Court directed that the investigation be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The probe was temporarily put on hold in March during the Assembly election process and resumed in June, when investigators questioned police personnel who had been deployed for security at the rally.
The agency has also examined accounts from victims, witnesses, police officials, medical personnel and others connected with the incident. The circumstances surrounding the stampede remain under investigation.
Vijay returned to Karur in July, his first visit to the district after becoming Chief Minister. He met victims’ families and announced plans for a memorial for those who died.
The tragedy has also led to a legal dispute over government employment for the victims’ families.
On July 27, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court quashed Tamil Nadu government orders providing jobs to eligible family members of those killed, citing constitutional principles governing equality and public employment.
The Supreme Court, however, stayed that order in August and issued notice on the State’s challenge.
A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran questioned why the government should be prevented from offering employment as relief, particularly where the deceased may have been the sole earning member of a family.
Earlier, on July 10, Vijay had distributed compassionate government job appointment orders to legal heirs of victims.
The government had treated the appointments as part of its relief and rehabilitation measures.
The High Court had held that executive action remained subject to constitutional limitations, while also considering the position of people already waiting for compassionate appointments in government departments.
The Supreme Court also declined in July to entertain a plea seeking restrictions on Vijay and other TVK leaders from interacting with victims’ families or making public statements about the tragedy, noting that the CBI investigation was already in progress.
(with ANI inputs)
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