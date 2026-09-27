Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /‘Pain that doesn't fade’: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay pays tribute to Karur stampede victims on 1st anniversary

‘Pain that doesn't fade’: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay pays tribute to Karur stampede victims on 1st anniversary

Following the tragedy, the Supreme Court transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is still underway. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 02:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 02:40 PM IST
‘Pain that doesn't fade’: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay pays tribute to Karur stampede victims on 1st anniversary
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Asian Games 2026: Abhay Singh wins silver in men’s Squash after losing to Eain Yow Ng in final
2
3
4
5