Pakistani Analyst Admits India’s Defence Dominance, Says, ‘We’re No Match Without S-400’

Pakistan, in the aftermath of ‘Operation Sindoor’, finds itself confronting harsh realities about its air defence and drone warfare capabilities. Recent Indian drone and missile strikes, which devastated key military sites across the border, have laid bare serious weaknesses in Pakistan’s defence setup – prompting calls from within to urgently modernise and rethink its strategic posture.

Well-known Pakistani strategic analyst Dr. Qamar Cheema bluntly described Pakistan’s predicament, “Our current defence systems are not equipped to handle the new generation of warfare. We desperately need advanced models like S-400. Without them, we remain vulnerable to Indian aerial dominance.”

His observations highlight how Indian forces reportedly breezed past Pakistan’s Chinese-made air defence systems, causing confusion and panic.

The Indian Air Force’s rapid and precise strikes targeted radar installations, command centres and ammunition depots at multiple locations including Lahore, Chaklala and Bholari.

These strikes neutralised Pakistan’s Pechora and OSA-AK missile systems and even destroyed Chinese-supplied air defence units in Lahore and Chaklala. The use of India’s indigenous Akash missile system, equipped with sophisticated electronic counter-countermeasures, further demonstrated New Delhi’s growing technological edge.

Pakistan’s own military leadership has acknowledged the damage inflicted. Retired Air Marshal Masood Akhtar confirmed the loss of a vital AWACS aircraft at Bholari airbase. He emphasised the severity of the strikes and the challenges faced by Pakistani pilots under missile attack.

Cheema warned that future conflicts will heavily rely on technology – drones, electronic warfare and cutting-edge air defence systems. “This is not just a conventional war. It is a battle for technological superiority. Pakistan must urgently develop indigenous capabilities and invest in drone countermeasures before it is too late,” he said.

Operation Sindoor has thus served as a reminder for Pakistan: adapting to modern warfare demands far more than traditional weaponry. India currently holds a clear advantage in the modern warfare.