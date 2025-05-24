Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar has rejected US President Donald Trump's claim of mediating India-Pakistan peace, saying the recent ceasefire was done at the request of Pakistan's directors general of military operations (DGMO).

Addressing a press conference in Moscow, Kumar added that after two days of Indian Air Force (IAF) responding to Pakistani escalation, DGMO of the neighbouring nation contacted his Indian counterpart and offered a ceasefire.

“Our message was clear to all the leaders who spoke to Indian leaders that if Pakistan wants a ceasefire, then they simply have to call the Indian military command. After two days on (May) 9th or 10th night when Indian Air Force responded to Pakistani escalation, Pakistani DGMO called and offered a ceasefire and the ceasefire was accepted. So to repeat, the ceasefire came into being by the request of Pakistani DGMO to his Indian counterpart,” he said.

#WATCH | Moscow, Russia | On US President Trump claiming credit for cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan; Vinay Kumar, Indian Ambassador to Russia, says, "...Our message was clear to all the leaders who spoke to Indian leaders that if Pakistan wants ceasefire, then… pic.twitter.com/Ox9aHbfa4V — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2025

Speaking at the same event, DMK MP Kanimozhi said India has consistently tried to establish lasting peace with Pakistan but repeated Pakistan-linked terror attacks during the talks have undermined these efforts.

"From Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru to Atal Bihari Vajpayee to PM Narendra Modi, they all made attempts to bring permanent peace between India and Pakistan. We have always taken the lead, but unfortunately, when peace talks are going on, we have also been hurt because of terrorist attacks in different parts of India, and the link always traces back to Pakistan, every time. Finally, it's time that we will not accept any excuse and call a spade a spade. Prime Minister said it clearly that terrorism and sponsoring terrorism are not two different things," Kanimozhi said.

Pahalgam To Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor during the early hours of May 7, hitting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

This was in retaliation for the gruesome terrorist attack of April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali citizen were killed.

On May 17, it was announced that seven All-Party Delegations would visit key partner nations, including members of the United States Security Council (UNSC) to project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

(with ANI inputs)