Pak-ISI Intensifies Efforts To Spread Disturbance In Punjab Post-Operation Sindoor: DGP Yadav

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Monday that Pakistan and its intelligence agency, ISI, made "significant efforts" to create disturbances in Punjab following Operation Sindoor and noted that security has been heightened in the State

"...In view of the festive season, and according to the inputs we are receiving, after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan and the ISI have made significant efforts to spread disturbance in Punjab. Security measures were reviewed in this regard. Today, taking all inputs into account, the force presence in the state has also been increased. Seven companies of the Border Security Force have been allocated to us, each deployed in the border districts. Fifty companies from our own resources have been deployed in all districts...,"DGP Yadav told reporters here.

He also highlighted the efforts of the police to crack down on the "organised crime"

"Yesterday, we launched a toll-free helpline number for providing any information related to organised crime... Since September last year, 26 terrorist modules have been busted.... The Punjab Police is fully committed to maintaining harmony and peace within Punjab."

Meanwhile, in a significant step towards the vision of Nasha Mukt Bharat, the Drug Disposal Committee (DDC) of Chandigarh Police on Monday disposed of seized narcotics weighing a total of 35.38331 kg from 36 NDPS Act cases. The drive was conducted under the chairmanship of the Superintendent of Police (Crime), who also heads the Drug Disposal Committee.

The contraband, including opium plants, heroin, charas, ganja, cocaine and ice/methamphetamine, had been seized across 11 police stations of Chandigarh Police--PS-31, PS-ANTF, Maloya, Industrial Area, PS-49, PS-17, PS-36, PS-Crime, IT Park, PS-39 and PS-Sarangpur. The drugs were destroyed through incineration at M/S Alliance Envirocare Company Pvt Ltd., Industrial Area, Phase I, Chandigarh, in accordance with all applicable legal and environmental protocols.

The total disposal included 2.4 kg of opium plants, 1.00815 kg of heroin, 1.43696 kg of charas, 30.498 kg of ganja, 0.03374 kg of cocaine and 0.00646 kg of ice/methamphetamine. Out of the 36 cases, two involving opium will be handled separately and deposited at the Government Opium & Alkaloid Factories in accordance with laid-down procedures.

The Committee had earlier conducted a pre-disposal meeting on September 9, where the seized contraband and documents were examined and declared fit for disposal. Chandigarh Police reiterated its commitment to transparent and lawful disposal of seized narcotics substances and emphasised its determination to work towards a drug-free society.

