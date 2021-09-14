Pak-organised terror module busted, Delhi Police arrests two terrorists

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday (September 14, 2021) busted a Pakistan-organised terror module and arrested two terrorists. Police also recovered explosives and firearms in this multi-state operation.
According to Delhi Police, the arrested terrorists were planning to carry out attacks across the country.
Delhi Police is going to do a press conference shortly to provide more details.
(This is a developing story)
