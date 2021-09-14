हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Police

Pak-organised terror module busted, Delhi Police arrests two terrorists

According to Delhi Police, the arrested terrorists were planning to carry out attacks across the country. Police also recovered explosives and firearms in this multi-state operation. 

Pak-organised terror module busted, Delhi Police arrests two terrorists
File Photo (IANS)

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday (September 14, 2021) busted a Pakistan-organised terror module and arrested two terrorists. Police also recovered explosives and firearms in this multi-state operation.

According to Delhi Police, the arrested terrorists were planning to carry out attacks across the country. 

Delhi Police is going to do a press conference shortly to provide more details.

(This is a developing story)

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi PolicePakistan
Next
Story

Fake UPSESSB Recruitment racket for over 24,000 Teacher, Group D and other posts busted

Must Watch

PT1M51S

PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University