Pahalgam Terror Attack: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a counterattack against the Congress party after the grand old party's Ajay Rai sparked controversy with a 'nimbu mirch' jibe related to the Rafale fighter aircraft. During a press conference, BJP spokesperson Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi said that Congress and INDIA Bloc leaders are targeting the Indian Army as Pakistan violates the ceasefire on the border.

"After the Pahalgam attack, there are tensions at the India-Pakistan border. While Pakistan is continuously violating the ceasefire on the border, the Congress and India alliance leaders are making statements targeting the Army," he said.

The BJP spokesperson added, "On one side, Congress and INDI leaders say they are with the government, but on the other hand, their leaders give statements which are against the country and demoralise the Armed Forces. It is similar to what Pakistan does but denies their role."

#WATCH | On recent statements by Congress leaders, BJP National Spokesperson Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi

says, "After the Pahalgam attack, there are tensions at the India-Pakistan border. While Pakistan is continuously violating the ceasefire on the border, the Congress and India… pic.twitter.com/boXgs3VUPO — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2025

Rai, on Sunday, took a swipe at the Centre and said that the terrorist activities have increased in India, and the government brought the Rafale fighter jets, but they are in their hangars with "nimbu mirch" hanging on them.

Talking to ANI, the Congress Leader said, "Terrorist activities have increased in the country, and people are suffering from it. Our youth lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack. This government, which talks big, says that they will crush terrorists - they brought Rafale, but they are in their hangars with nimbu mirch hanging on them. When will they take action against terrorists, those who support them, and their backers?"

#WATCH | Varanasi | Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai shows a 'toy plane' with Rafale written on it and lemon-chillies hanging in it.



Ajay Rai says, "Terrorist activities have increased in the country, and people are suffering from it. Our youth lost their lives in the… pic.twitter.com/wIwLsa4akD — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2025

Speaking about Rai’s ‘nimbu mirch’ jibe, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra clarified that the party in the CWC stated that it supports any action that the government will undertake.

She said, "Congress party in the CWC gave the statement, and we all stand by that statement, and that is the official statement of the Congress. It clearly says that we support whatever action the government is going to take; in fact, we urge the government to take a very decisive, strong action and to take it fast."

Earlier, talking to ANI, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said, “What individual Congress leaders are saying is their view. The Congress party's view is the view in the CWC resolution, the views expressed by the Congress President, and the Lop in the Lok Sabha. There have been security lapses and intelligence failures. However, we need unity, solidarity, a collective will, a collective response, and constant communication between the Govt and the Opposition. We understand the gravity of the situation and we must stand united…”

The gruesome terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 people, after which the tensions between India and Pakistan have been escalating.

(with ANI inputs)