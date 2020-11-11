Pakistan accepts presence of eleven terrorists who facilitated 26/11 terror attack on its soil

New Delhi: Pakistan's top investigative authority -- the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday (November 11, 2020) accepted the presence of eleven terrorists who facilitated the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on its soil.

Muhammad Amjad Khan of Multan who was involved in the purchase of the boat Al Fouz used in the 2008 terror attack has been listed in the 880-page long list. Amjad also purchased a Yamaha MotoR boat engine, life jackets, inflatable boats from ARZ water sport, Karachi, and later used in the attacks on India's financial center.

Shahid Gafoor from Bahawalpur, who was the captain of the boat Al-Hussaini and Al-Fouz that were used by the terrorists has also been mentioned.

The list also mentions 9 crew members of the boats used in the Mumbai terror attack. These are Muhammad Usman from Sahiwal district, Ateeq-Ur-Rehman from Lahore district, Riaz Ahmad from Hafizabad, Muhammad Mushtaq from Gujranwala district, Muhammad Naeem from Dera Ghazi Khan district, Abdul Shakoor from Sargodha district, Muhammad Sabir from Multan, Muhammad Usman from Lodhran district, Shakil Ahmad from Rahim Yar Khan district. All are members of the UN listed terror group Lashkar e tayyaba.

The list mentions 1,210 high profile and most wanted terrorists in the country. However, it makes no mention of Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, or Dawood Ibrahim.

Hafiz Saeed is a UN listed international terrorist and the mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks while Masood Azhar is the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed and was listed as an international terrorist in 2019 after the Pulwama terror attack that killed over 40 Indian paramilitary forces.

Earlier this year, a Pakistan court convicted Saeed for 5 years for financing of terror.

When it comes to Dawood Ibrahim, while Pakistan has never accepted that he is in the country, it's well known that he stays in Karachi. In fact, he being a UN listed terrorist as well, has his address mentioned as Karachi, the provincial capital of southern Sindh province.

The list has 161 most wanted terrorists from Baluchistan, 737 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 100 from Sindh, 122 from Punjab, 32 from Islamabad, and 30 from Pakistani occupied Kashmir on the most wanted list.

The list, interestingly mentions the name of Altaf Hussain, Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) leader now living in London, Pakistan Opposition Party PMLN's leader Nasir Butt, and those involved in attacks on former Pakistani President Parvez Musharraf and former PM Shaukat Aziz.

