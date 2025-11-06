Pakistan Activates Militants, Masood Azhar’s Sister Leads Female Recruitment Camps In PoK | DNA Decodes

Pakistan is reportedly attempting to revive its terror machinery in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), with Jaish-e-Mohammed’s network reactivating under the instructions of a handler identified as Munir. Reports suggest the group is planning a new wave of attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, reminiscent of the Pulwama strike.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of these developments, highlighting how recent intelligence points to the reopening of dormant training camps and the mobilisation of operatives across PoK.

Meetings were reportedly held in Muzaffarabad and Bhimber last month, attended by senior officers from the Pakistani Army and the ISI, alongside commanders from Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, and Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen. These gatherings focused on restarting terror training camps and facilitating cross-border infiltration.

A worrying new development involves the recruitment of women into terror activities. Intelligence agencies intercepted an Urdu-language invitation card for a recruitment meeting in Karachi, scheduled for Sunday, 9 November. The card urges “all daughters of Islam” to participate and names “Masood” as the chief guest, believed to refer to Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar.

Saeeda Azhar, Masood Azhar’s sister, has reportedly been tasked with training and indoctrinating women for militant activities. The programme is said to focus on preparing a “female fidayeen force,” targeting vulnerable women for extremist indoctrination and potential suicide missions.

Meanwhile, Munir is believed to have reactivated previously dormant camps in PoK. Pakistan’s Border Action Teams (BAT) have also been redeployed across the region, a move associated with assisting militant infiltration into India.

Experts warn that these developments demonstrate Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism. Despite setbacks from previous counter-terror operations, Islamabad appears unwilling to dismantle the infrastructure that sustains militant networks.

Officials in New Delhi are monitoring the situation closely, concerned that the resurgence of these camps and recruitment drives could be part of a larger plot to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir in the coming months.