Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions: Khawaja Asif accuses Taliban of acting as 'India's Proxy'
PAKISTAN-AFGHANISTAN TENSIONS

Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions: Khawaja Asif accuses Taliban of acting as ‘India’s Proxy’

Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has accused Afghanistan’s Taliban government of acting as a proxy for India, sharply escalating tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 01:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
File photo: IANS

Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions: Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has accused Afghanistan’s Taliban government of acting as a proxy for India, sharply escalating tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.

Speaking during a recent media interaction, Khawaja Asif alleged that the Taliban administration in Afghanistan was allowing its soil to be used against Pakistan’s security interests. He claimed that elements hostile to Pakistan were finding safe haven across the border and suggested that the Taliban’s actions were indirectly benefiting India.

Asif did not provide specific public evidence to support the claim but said that Pakistan had repeatedly raised concerns about cross-border militancy. His remarks come amid growing security challenges in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, where militant attacks have increased in recent months.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have remained tense since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in August 2021. Islamabad has frequently urged the Taliban to take strict action against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned militant outfit responsible for numerous attacks inside Pakistan.

(Also Read: Pakistan Afghanistan War LIVE Updates: UN calls for De esclation in Afghanistan)

The Taliban government has rejected accusations that it supports anti-Pakistan groups. Afghan officials have repeatedly stated that they do not allow their territory to be used against any country. They have also called for dialogue rather than blame.

Security along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border has been fragile, with occasional clashes reported between the forces of both sides. Border closures and trade disruptions have further strained bilateral ties, affecting local communities and businesses. Khawaja Asif’s statement is likely to add another layer of complexity to the already delicate regional situation.

