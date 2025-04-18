Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's remark where he is justifying the two-nation theory, spewing hate against Hindus and, Indian Army and calling Kashmir the 'jugular vein' has sparked strong criticism from New Delhi. India's external affairs ministry not only slammed Pakistan for the remark but also said that Islamabad should vacate the occupied Kashmir.

"How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a union territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied territories by that country..." said MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that India must move beyond the aspiration of fostering closer ties. Sarma highlighted that General Asim Munir unequivocally emphasized the deep-rooted ideological divide between India and Pakistan. "He asserted that the two nations are fundamentally distinct, stating that their religions, customs, traditions, thoughts, and ambitions differ in every conceivable aspect. This perspective reinforces the Two-Nation Theory, which served as the foundation for Pakistan’s creation in 1947," said Sarma.

The Assam CM further said that it's time for India to acknowledge the reality. "Given these declarations, it’s imperative for us to acknowledge this reality and move beyond aspirations of fostering closer ties with Pakistan. The delineation is clear; our paths are divergent. It is now incumbent upon us to fortify our nation, uphold our dharma, and cherish our civilizational values. By doing so, we can ensure that our nation’s stature and influence ascend to unparalleled heights," said Sarma.

On the other hand, security forces see Pakistan's evil plan behind such a statement at a time when India is already facing social unrest in some districts due to protests against the Waqf Act. According to reports, Munir's remark may also be a veiled call for different terror groups to unite and launch attacks against India. He may also be triggering overground workers present in India to incite unrest.

Assam CM is right in calling for the fortification of our borders but his call for moving beyond aspirations of fostering closer ties with Pakistan should not be ignored. Pakistan and its people firmly believe in the two-nation theory and their way of seeing Hindus as 'kafirs' or third-class citizens won't allow friendly ties between the two ideologically different countries. Pakistan has cleared its stand and it's time for India to move ahead.