Pakistan Army Faces Rising Threats From TTP And Baloch Separatists | DNA Analysis

The Pakistani military is facing growing internal and external challenges, with increasing reports of soldiers leaving the army to join militant groups such as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch separatist organisations. In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the growing challenges facing the Pakistani military, highlighting increasing reports of soldiers leaving the army to join militant groups such as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch separatist organisations.

Watch Here:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Recent attacks underscore the severity of the situation. This week, TTP militants killed six Pakistani soldiers in an ambush in Akakhel Khwangi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dozens of soldiers were injured, and more than 15 personnel went missing, with the army investigating whether they were abducted or deserted their posts. The group has openly claimed responsibility and released photographs of soldiers who have joined their ranks.

Among those leading attacks against the army is Ahmad Kazim, a former Pakistani army lance naik who joined TTP. Kazim, reportedly trained in military operations and security protocols, has orchestrated targeted strikes against army personnel, including high-profile ambushes. The Pakistani government has offered a reward of 10 crore PKR for information leading to his capture.

Analysts say economic and ideological factors are driving defections. Army salaries remain modest compared with the financial incentives offered by militant groups, which are funded through drug trafficking, kidnappings, and extortion. Ideological alignment with Islamist militant agendas, coupled with the legacy of state-sponsored jihad during the 1980s, also contributes to defections.

Baloch separatist movements are similarly emboldened. In April 2025, letters revealed the resignation of 4,500 soldiers and 250 officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. This has allowed Baloch militants to capture positions such as Bahagh Nari in the Kech district, forcing army posts to evacuate.

Historical and recent events have further shaken the Pakistani military’s credibility. Large-scale surrenders occurred during the 1971 Bangladesh conflict and in South Waziristan, while recent confrontations with the Afghan Taliban have resulted in rapid losses of positions, vehicles, and weaponry along the border. Analysts note that Afghan authorities have issued direct warnings to Islamabad, cautioning that any military action towards Kabul could provoke retaliatory strikes.

Despite these setbacks, retired military officials continue to issue threats, including potential nuclear retaliation against India, which has been conducting a joint military exercise, Trishul, across western regions.

The growing number of defections, combined with ongoing militant attacks, has raised serious questions over the operational readiness and morale of Pakistan’s armed forces, a concern underscored in Rahul Sinha’s DNA analysis.