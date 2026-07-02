In what has come as one of the most critical criticisms of Islamabad's regional policy, the leader of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has publicly accused the Pakistan Army of birthing and nurturing terrorism in the region.
Addressing a massive rally of over 80,000 people in Rawalakot Eidgah on Day 24 of the ongoing uprising in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), JAAC leader Sardar Aman Khan has directly refuted Islamabad's accusations.
"Was it not the Pakistan Army itself who gave Kashmiris the arms?" said Khan amid roars of approval from the audience. "And today, they have the nerve to accuse us of being terrorists?"
Apart from historical links of Islamabad's military with terrorism in PoJK, JAAC leader Khan has also exposed the current connection between the local administrative structure of Pakistan and banned terrorist groups in the region.
Citing an eyewitness account of February 5, 2025, the leader of the rebellion described how the state administration has welcomed militants in the region. According to Khan, the Deputy Commissioner of Rawalakot had formally given permission and ensured the protection of a high-profile meeting organized by JeM.
The cadres of the terrorists were permitted to walk on the streets of the city armed with AK-47 guns and swords while local police was guarding them.
The information has become additional fuel for the civil unrest that was already going on there. Chants and applauds filled the air at every point of Khan’s speech, proving the drastic change in the mood of the people regarding the propaganda of Pakistani state.
The JAAC was holding an insurrection for several weeks already, and the main reasons for it were economic issues, inflation, and civil rights protection. Still, Khan’s new speech managed to connect local discontent with the increasing military threat to their country from Islamabad.
At the end of the speech, the JAAC leadership issued the toughest ultimatum ever towards Islamabad.
The committee insisted on accepting the 38 requirements of their movement through peaceful talks. Otherwise, the movement is going to lead a protest march towards the capital, Muzaffarabad, gathering dozens of thousands of people.
If the march takes place, the goals of the movement will be changed drastically.
"If the march takes place, the movement's focus will change from the 38 economic demands to a singular, political resolution: demanding that Pakistan completely vacate PoJK."
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