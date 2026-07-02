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'The army handed us guns': JAAC leader exposes Pakistan's terror blueprint before 80,000 in PoJK

On Day 24 of the PoJK uprising, JAAC leader Sardar Aman Khan exposed the Pakistan Army terror nexus before 80,000 people in Rawalakot.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 10:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 10:39 PM IST
'The army handed us guns': JAAC leader exposes Pakistan's terror blueprint before 80,000 in PoJK
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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