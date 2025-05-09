Pakistan Army In Turmoil: CJCSC Reportedly Detains Army Chief Asim Munir, Officers Demand Resignation

In a highly dramatic development within Pakistan’s military establishment, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, has reportedly taken Army Chief General Asim Munir into custody, according to sources familiar with the matter. The move, if confirmed, signals unprecedented internal discord at the highest levels of the Pakistan Army.

Sources claimed that General Munir is being held at an undisclosed location and may face trial in military courts on charges of treason.

In a parallel development, a group of senior and mid-level officers — including colonels, majors, and captains — have issued a strongly worded letter calling for General Munir’s immediate resignation. The letter accuses Munir of misusing the military to suppress political opposition, interfere in elections, stifle the press, and exacerbate the country’s ongoing crises.

Drawing comparisons to the events of 1971 that led to the secession of East Pakistan and the creation of Bangladesh, the officers cited the economic collapse, growing public dissent, and incidents like the recent train hijacking in Balochistan as signs of deteriorating governance under Munir’s leadership.

The officers demanded that control be transferred to a council of senior military officials to safeguard the institution’s credibility, warning that if Munir did not voluntarily resign, he would be forcibly removed.

This rare public fissure within the Pakistan Army coincides with rising unrest across the country and speculation about the possible release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, potentially marking a significant political and military turning point.