Pakistan Army, ISI And Lashkar Nexus Executed Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says NIA Report

Pahalgam Terror Attack: The Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, mostly tourists, was executed by a collusion of Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the Pakistan Army, and the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the NIA report said, ZEE News TV reported, citing sources.

According to the preliminary NIA report, at least 75 On Ground Workers (OGWs) have been arrested in connection with the heinous attack. The details surfaced as the national probe agency intensified its crackdown on the people who allegedly aided the terrorists in executing the attack.

The sources also revealed that top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Farooq Ahmad played an instrumental role in helping the terrorists to carry out the attack. He is believed to be hiding in PoK.

Meanwhile, amid the tensions along the India-Pakistan border, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing on Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the eighth consecutive day on Friday.

A Defence Ministry statement on Friday said, "During the night of May 1 and May 2, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms firing from posts across the LoC opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir." "Indian Army troops responded in a calibrated and proportionate manner." In addition to the LoC, the Pakistan Army also violated the ceasefire on the International Border in the Pargwal sector of Jammu on Thursday.

Tensions have mounted between the two countries after Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists sponsored and aided by Pakistan on April 22 in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

(With agency Inputs)