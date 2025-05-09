Pakistan Attacks Jammu: Blackout, Explosions, Sirens Echo As Tensions Boil

Jammu: For the third consecutive night, Pakistan launched a cross-border attack on Indian territory on Friday. Explosions were heard in Jammu city. A blackout was imposed across the city, and sirens were blared. Drones launched from Pakistan were spotted over the city, which were intercepted and destroyed by Indian forces.

The incident has occurred amid escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan, following India's targeted airstrike on 9 terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, earlier this week, under Operation Sindoor, which was the retaliatory action for the Pahalgam terror attack, costing 26 lives.

As panic spread, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to the social media platform X to confirm the situation and issue an urgent advisory to residents. Abdullah said in a post on X, "Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am."

Sharing a haunting image of Jammu city engulfed in darkness, he wrote, "Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city." In another post, he urged people to stay off the streets and be vigilant.

He said, "It's my earnest appeal to everyone in and around Jammu, please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don't spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories, and we will get through this together."

On Friday, CM Omar Abdullah drove to Jammu city after Thursday's failed missile and drone strikes by Pakistan. He enquired about the well-being of the injured being treated at the government medical college hospital.