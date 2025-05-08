India-Pakistan Tensions - Operation Sindoor: Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor. Last night, Pakistan launched attacks on 15 Indian cities. However, India successfully foiled all of Pakistan’s attempts and gave a strong retaliatory response. India targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at many locations in Pakistan, successfully neutralising one in Lahore.

Pakistan Attacked 15 Indian Cities

Ministry of Defence, in an official statement, said, "On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles."

It added, "These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks." It is being said that India used the S-400 air defence missile system against Pakistan's attack.

In retaliation, the Indian Armed Forces, today morning, targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at several locations in Pakistan, the Defence Ministry said, adding "Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised."

The ministry further said, "Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy-calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir."

It confirmed that sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing.