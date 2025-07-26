Pakistan-Based Hizbul Mujahideen Leader Salahuddin Declared Proclaimed Offender By NIA Court

New Delhi: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Srinagar on Friday declared Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Mohammad Yousuf Shah, also known as Syed Salahuddin, a proclaimed offender under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The court, established under the NIA Act, issued an official proclamation requiring Salahuddin, originally a resident of Soibugh in the Budgam district, to appear in court in connection with serious charges under the UAPA and the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

As per court documents, a charge sheet (challan) was earlier filed, accusing Salahuddin of offences under Sections 13 and 18 of the UAPA and Section 505 of the RPC in a case registered at Zakura police station.

Despite an arrest warrant being issued against him, authorities have failed to locate Salahuddin, who is believed to be absconding or deliberately hiding to avoid arrest.

Given his continued absence, the court declared him an absconder and issued a formal proclamation, directing him to appear before the court on or before August 30 to respond to the charges.

Failure to comply may result in further legal proceedings under Sections 82 and 83 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which involve the attachment of the property of an absconder.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Police has urged the public to share any information regarding Salahuddin's whereabouts and sought public cooperation in the interest of justice and national security.