JAMMU AND KASHMIR POLICE

Pakistan Based Terrorists' Property Attached In Kupwara By SIA

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 08:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday attached a property of Pakistan-based terrorist in Kupwara.

As per the agency, the property belongs to Ab Hamid Lone, residence of Mawar Bala Qalamabad, Handwara, District Kupwara.

"The immovable property attached comprises land bearing Khasra No. 110-min (02 Kanal 03 Marlas) and Khasra No. 115-min (01 Kanal 16 Marlas). The attachment has been made after following due legal process and with proper authorization from the Hon’ble NIA Court," the spokesman said.

Kashmir police are seeking Ab Hamid Lone, a wanted terrorist accused of multiple offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

The property attachment was executed in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with statutory procedures, the spokesman added.

"This action represents a significant milestone in the continuing investigation into unlawful and anti-national activities in the region. It also reflects the SIA’s unwavering commitment to neutralize terrorist threats, safeguard national security, and uphold peace and rule of law in Jammu and Kashmir," the statement reads.

The SIA, J&K, in collaboration with other security and intelligence agencies, remains steadfast in its resolve to take stringent actions against individuals and entities involved in activities that threaten the sovereignty, integrity, and unity of the nation. 

