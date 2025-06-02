'Pakistan Behind Every Terror Incident In World': All-Party Delegation In Spain

All-party delegations attending diplomatic engagements in Spain on Sunday conveyed a unified stance against terrorism and asserted that Pakistan has hand in every terrorist incident in the world.

Addressing the Indian community in Madrid on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal accused Pakistan of being involved in every terrorist incident in the world.

"Be it the UK or even France, Pakistan has a hand in every terrorist incident in the world. Prime Minister Modi believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. We want peace, we want to grow and let others grow as well," ANI quoted Mittal as saying.

BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chauta (Retd) cautioned the international community against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, saying today India is its victim, tomorrow the whole world will be its victim.

"It is Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism that different nations need to understand. Today, we might be the victims of it; tomorrow, the world will be a victim of it. Many nations tell us that India should sit and talk. Who to talk to is the question. Do we talk to the elected government in Pakistan? If there is one? Do we talk to the army there? Do we talk to the Islamic clergy?" Chauta said.

DMK MP Kanimozhi stressed the complexity involved in resolving conflicts with Pakistan, saying that the issue between the two countries cannot be resolved just by talks.

"The Government of India has sent out delegations, and we've also reached out to friendly nations and nations which have some misconceptions that we can resolve issues just by speaking to them and calling Pakistan over for a coffee and saying we will resolve these conflicts. It's much more than what meets the eye for many people," Kanimozhi said.

Gurdaspur-born Senator from Barcelona, Robert Masih Nahar, praised India’s firm response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack through ‘Operation Sindoor’, terming it a “good step.”

"The government should have done this earlier. We tolerated them for long, we tried to make them understand, but there has to be a day when India had to teach them that it will not tolerate any terrorist attack. It was a good step by India. A terrorist country and those who are running it must get a message that they will get a befitting reply. All the countries are against terrorism. The delegations will talk to the government here, and I think they will get this assurance that Spain is with India," Nahar said.

Pahalgam To Operation Sindoor

On April 22, twenty-six innocent civilians were killed, and several others were injured by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In response to this terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7.

This decisive military action targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. As a result, over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen were eliminated, highlighting India’s commitment to countering terrorism with strong measures.