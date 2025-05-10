Pakistan Breaks Ceasefire Agreement Hours After Bilateral Deal, India Reports Violations: Sources

New Delhi: Hours after India and Pakistan reached on a ceasefire agreement to stop all of firing and military action on land, air and sea, Pakistan has broken the bilateral peace deal, government sources told a news agency.

Heavy shellings, and air raids in several border districts including Jaisalmer, Barmer in Rajasthan and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir has been reported. Drones were spotted in Gujarat's Kutch district, Srinagar's Lal Chowk area. Blackout has been imposed in various cities.

India and Pakistan on Saturday worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted in a post on X that India will continue its firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism. "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he said.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told the media that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart on Saturday afternoon.

"Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time," he said.

"Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on May 12 at 1200 hours," he added.