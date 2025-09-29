Pakistan Captain To Donate Asia Cup Match Fee For 'Terrorists'? Salman Agha Says 'Operation Sindoor...'

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a highly charged Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday. In the aftermath, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha reportedly stated during the post-match press conference that the team would donate their match fees to the families affected during India’s 'Operation Sindoor'. This came after Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav had earlier announced that he would donate his match fees from the tournament to the Indian Armed Forces.

On the other hand, Salman Agha weighed in on the handshake row, during which India refused to engage in the long-standing tradition.

"What India has done this tournament is very disappointing. They're not disrespecting us by not shaking hands; they're disrespecting cricket. Good teams don't do what they did today," Agha said at the press conference after the final.

"We went to pose with the trophy on our own because we wanted to fulfill our obligations. We stood there and took our medals. I don't want to use harsh words, but they've been very disrespectful," he added.

Asia Cup Trophy Row

India’s victory in the Asia Cup final over Pakistan on Sunday was marred by a controversy after captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that his team never received the tournament trophy. With the post-match presentation delayed for over an hour before ending without the customary celebrations.

Addressing the media after the win, Suryakumar said he had never witnessed such a situation in his cricketing journey. “For a champion team to be denied the trophy is something unheard of. We fought hard, playing two intense games in as many days, and I felt the boys deserved the recognition. I don’t want to say much more, but it was disappointing,” he remarked.

This decision of Team India comes amid heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, following the Indian Armed Forces’ launch of Operation Sindoor to avenge the brutal April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives.

During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The strikes in Bahawalpur reportedly resulted in the deaths of several family members of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) founder Masood Azhar. Following the operation, the Pakistan government reportedly announced assistance for the JeM chief.

Suryakumar Yadav's Pledge For Donation

Addressing the media, Yadav stated that he would donate his match fees from the tournament.

“I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts,” said Suryakumar Yadav.

IANS reported, citing sources, that the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC)president Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan’s Interior Minister.

(with agencies' inputs)