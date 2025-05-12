Pakistan Carries Out Fresh Drone Attacks In Samba; Blackout In Hoshiarpur; Flight Diverted From Amritsar

In a violation of fresh understanding with India, Pakistan on Monday night launched a fresh drone attack in Jammu's Samba and Punjab's Amritsar and Hoshiarpur. According to reports, a very small number of drones have entered the Samba sector. India's air defence system engaged them successfully and neutralised them all. The Army sources told ANI that there is nothing to be alarmed.

On the other hand, a loud explosion was heard in Hoshiarpur, leading to a blackout in the area. Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said, "We are declaring a precautionary partial blackout in the areas of Dasuya and Mukerian for some time...I appeal to the residents of Hoshiarpur to observe a voluntary blackout on their part and stay inside their homes. There is no need to panic." She, however, did not confirm the blast sound.

Some reports claimed that drones were also spotted in Jalandhar while a flight from Delhi was turned back from Amritsar Airport due to a blackout following sirens. As per reports, a surveillance drone of Pakistan was shot down in Jalandhar. Indian Air Defence was also activated to engage Pakistani drones in Barmer of Rajasthan.

This comes days after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to not escalate the conflict further and reduce the tensions following the Operation Sindoor. The operation was launched to avenge the killing of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 while Pakistan attacked India on May 8-9 which was followed by a massive retaliation from India. On May 10, Pakistan requested India for ceasefire and the same was done following discussion between the DGMOs of both nations.