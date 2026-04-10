Pakistan celebrates mediating US-Iran talks – Survey exposes a very different reality

New Delhi: Even as Pakistan steps into the spotlight for brokering a ceasefire between the United States and Iran and bringing the two warring nations to the negotiation table, a survey suggests that India’s position in the emerging world order is increasingly being recognised. The findings indicate that Islamabad’s role may be limited to near-term diplomacy, while New Delhi is viewed as a long-term international player.

A meeting between Iran and the United States aimed at easing tensions is scheduled to take place in Islamabad on April 10. Pakistan’s involvement has drawn attention, especially as the country seeks to present itself as a diplomatic bridge between the two sides. However, the mediation also addresses Pakistan’s immediate economic needs.

Pakistan has been receiving financial assistance backed by the United States, including support in securing loans from institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). At the same time, Iran has been supplying crude oil to the country, often on deferred payment terms. A reduction in tensions between Washington and Tehran could therefore help Islamabad manage its economic pressures and maintain energy supplies.

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Against this backdrop, attention has also turned to India’s role in the evolving diplomatic developments. Some observers have asked whether New Delhi should have played a more visible part in efforts to ease tensions between the two countries. This has also led to a debate about India’s place in world diplomacy.

Survey points to India’s growing presence

An online survey conducted by the World of Statistics asked participants who should lead the future world order. More than 19,000 people took part in the poll. The United States received the highest support at 28.6 percent, followed closely by China at 27.2 percent and the European Union at 25.1 percent.

India secured 19 percent of the votes. While this was lower than that of the United States and China, the outcome suggested that India is being increasingly viewed as an emerging world power. The survey highlighted a changing perception, with the country gaining recognition along with traditional power centres.

Observers see the results as an indication of changing world dynamics. Over the past decade, India’s economic growth and policy stability have strengthened its position on the international stage. The country is among the fastest-growing major economies, and its role in forums such as the G20 has expanded.

Economic strength driving global role

India’s increasing influence is linked to multiple factors beyond economic growth. Expansion in digital infrastructure, a growing startup ecosystem, manufacturing initiatives and defence self-reliance efforts have drawn investment interest from across the world.

The country has also followed a balanced foreign policy approach. It has strengthened partnerships with the United States while maintaining ties with Russia and countries in the Middle East. Even when trade pressures emerged, it continued to prioritise its economic interests while keeping diplomatic engagement open.

These developments have helped New Delhi build a reputation as a stable and dependable partner in international affairs.

Pakistan’s economic challenges

Pakistan’s mediation efforts between the United States and Iran have stolen spotlight. However, in terms of long-term influence, India’s position appears stronger due to its economic scale, technology capabilities and increasing international partnerships.

Pakistan’s economic challenges are well-known to the world. The country continues to depend on external financial support and energy arrangements, which influence its diplomatic priorities.

India’s role likely to grow further

Analysts suggest India’s role in the new world order could expand further in the coming years. The goal of becoming a five-trillion-dollar economy, a large young workforce and increasing participation in international supply chains are expected to support this trajectory.

The country is also taking part in discussions on climate change, energy security and digital governance. These areas are guiding international cooperation, and India’s involvement is placing it among countries that are contributing to world decision-making.

While Pakistan’s mediation between the United States and Iran has generated attention, broader trends point to India’s rising presence in influencing the evolving world order.