Pakistan Challenges 'Operation Sindoor' With Ceasefire Violation In Poonch? Indian Army Responds

The Indian Army on Tuesday refuted reports of any ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch region.

According to ANI, the Indian Army stated that certain social media posts had claimed ceasefire violations in the area, but clarified that no such incidents had occurred along the LoC.

Earlier, reports suggested that the Indian Army had retaliated on Tuesday to Pakistan's unprovoked firing along the LoC in Poonch district. It was reported that firing continued for 15 minutes, and there were no casualties.

India-Pakistan Ceasefire Violation

The previous ceasefire violations were reported in the first half of May when tensions between India and Pakistan were soaring on the border and diplomatically.

BSF Jammu, in a post on X, had informed that on May 9, 2025, from about 9 pm, Pakistan opened fire on BSF posts in the Jammu sector without any provocation. In response, the Indian forces retaliated and caused widespread damage to posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary (IB).

Notably, reports also stated that Pakistan had resorted to ceasefire violations, despite both countries agreeing to a ceasefire on May 10 following a call from Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to his Indian counterpart.

According to IANS, despite the announcement of a ceasefire on May 10, there was a violation by the Pakistan army on Saturday evening in Akhnoor, Mendhar, R.S. Pura, Chamb, Bhimber, and Gurez sectors, while loud blasts were also heard in Srinagar.

Pahalgam Attack, Operation Sindoor

On April 22, terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national. Initially, The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the gruesome attack, but later distanced itself from it.

Following this, New Delhi announced several measures against Islamabad, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty. Subsequently, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' and carried out precision strikes on terrorists' infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

(with agencies' inputs)