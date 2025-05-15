'Pakistan Chose Not To Take That Good Advice': Jaishankar On Operation Sindoor

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thrusday said that India successfully achieved its strategic objectives during a recent military operation by decisively targeting and dismantling terrorist infrastructure across the border. Speaking about the course of action, he emphasized that India had made its intentions clear from the outset by communicating to Pakistan that the strikes were aimed solely at terrorist camps and not at the military, which was advised to stay out of the conflict.

He revealed that despite the warning, Pakistan chose to intervene and suffered significant losses during the operation, particularly on the morning of May 10. "The satellite imagery clearly shows the extensive damage we inflicted versus the minimal damage they managed. It is evident who was more eager for a ceasefire," Jaishankar noted.

#WATCH | On cessation of firing & military action between India and Pakistan, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says,"...It is clear who wanted cessation of firing."



"We achieved the goals which we set out to do by destroying the terrorist infrastructure. Since key goals were achieved, I… pic.twitter.com/4IiAAY72Iz — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2025

He reaffirmed that India’s operation was measured, goal-oriented, and successful in degrading terrorist capabilities. Jaishankar’s remarks underline New Delhi's firm stance on cross-border terrorism and its preparedness to act decisively when provoked.