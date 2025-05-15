Advertisement
EAM S JAISHANKAR

'Pakistan Chose Not To Take That Good Advice': Jaishankar On Operation Sindoor

EAM S. Jaishankar said India achieved its goals by targeting terrorist camps, warned Pakistan to stay out and asserted Pakistan sought ceasefire after suffering heavy losses during the operation.

|Last Updated: May 15, 2025, 05:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thrusday said that India successfully achieved its strategic objectives during a recent military operation by decisively targeting and dismantling terrorist infrastructure across the border. Speaking about the course of action, he emphasized that India had made its intentions clear from the outset by communicating to Pakistan that the strikes were aimed solely at terrorist camps and not at the military, which was advised to stay out of the conflict.

He revealed that despite the warning, Pakistan chose to intervene and suffered significant losses during the operation, particularly on the morning of May 10. "The satellite imagery clearly shows the extensive damage we inflicted versus the minimal damage they managed. It is evident who was more eager for a ceasefire," Jaishankar noted.

 

 

He reaffirmed that India’s operation was measured, goal-oriented, and successful in degrading terrorist capabilities. Jaishankar’s remarks underline New Delhi's firm stance on cross-border terrorism and its preparedness to act decisively when provoked.

