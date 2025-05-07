Pakistan Confirms Indian Airstrikes On Its Territory; Vows Retaliation As Tensions Escalate
Pakistan confirmed Indian missile strikes in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bahawalpur amid rising tensions. India said Operation Sindoor targeted terror camps after the Pahalgam attack.
Trending Photos
Pakistan's military on Wednesday confirmed that Indian missile strikes hit three locations inside its territory — Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Ahmed East in Bahawalpur — killing one child and injuring two others. The development marks a sharp escalation in regional tensions following the recent Pahalgam terror attack in India.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement