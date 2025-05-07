Advertisement
NewsIndia
PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

Pakistan Confirms Indian Airstrikes On Its Territory; Vows Retaliation As Tensions Escalate

Pakistan confirmed Indian missile strikes in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bahawalpur amid rising tensions. India said Operation Sindoor targeted terror camps after the Pahalgam attack.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 07, 2025, 03:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan Confirms Indian Airstrikes On Its Territory; Vows Retaliation As Tensions Escalate

Pakistan's military on Wednesday confirmed that Indian missile strikes hit three locations inside its territory — Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Ahmed East in Bahawalpur — killing one child and injuring two others. The development marks a sharp escalation in regional tensions following the recent Pahalgam terror attack in India.

 

