Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: Pakistan on Wednesday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera and Balakote sectors within 24 hours.

Pakistan is targetting civilian areas in Nowshera sector which has caused damages to several houses.

The first breach of ceasefire happened at around 7.30 am on Wednesday, the Pakistan army resorted to small arms firing and intense mortar shelling along the LoC at Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district.

On the same day at about 8:45 pm in the evening, Pakistan again initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and mortar shelling in Balakote sector, Poonch district (J&K).

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Meanwhile, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pathanpora village of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.