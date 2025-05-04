Advertisement
PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

Pakistan Defence Minister Warns Of Military Strike On Indian Indus Projects After IWT Suspension | VIDEO

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif threatensed to attack Indian structures on the Indus River after New Delhi suspended the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 04, 2025, 03:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan Defence Minister Warns Of Military Strike On Indian Indus Projects After IWT Suspension | VIDEO Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (Social media)

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a strong warning to India that it will unleash military action on any structure constructed on the Indus River that goes against the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). His statement came in light of India suspending the decades-old treaty after the April 22 terror attack on Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which had left 26 dead.

Speaking to Geo News on Friday, Asif said, "Certainly, if they (India) attempt to build any kind of structure, we will strike it." He also added that it would be considered an act of aggression on India's part. "Aggression is not just about firing cannons or bullets; it also includes blocking or diverting water, which can lead to deaths due to hunger and thirst," he said.

Asif stated that Pakistan is now raising the issue on available international forums and will keep pursuing it through diplomatic means. He cautioned that it will not be easy for India to violate the IWT and asserted that Pakistan would react firmly if challenged.

This is not the first time the minister has made such a statement. Asif had earlier blamed India for taking political advantage of the terror attack and warned that the situation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours could turn into full-scale war. He said the international community should be worried about the escalating tensions.

On Wednesday, India had blocked Pakistan Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif's X (Twitter) account, in the backdrop of increasing hostility. Asif retorted that Pakistan is ready for any situation and will tailor its response to whatever action India might take. 

The rivalry between the two nations has seriously escalated after India has taken several retaliatory measures after the Pahalgam attack, such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and lowering diplomatic relations.

