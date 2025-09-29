Advertisement
'Pakistan Deserves This Punishment': Kiren Rijiju Backs Jasprit Bumrah's Viral 'Plane Crash' Gesture Response To Haris Rauf

Asia Cup 2025: Reacting to Bumrah’s reply to Rauf's 'plane crash' gesture, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju called it a 'deserving punishment' for Pakistan. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2025, 11:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'Pakistan Deserves This Punishment': Kiren Rijiju Backs Jasprit Bumrah's Viral 'Plane Crash' Gesture Response To Haris RaufJasprit Bumrah (L); Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photos Credit: IANS)

Asia Cup 2025: During the landmark Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Haris Rauf for six in the 18th over of Pakistan’s innings. However, what followed sparked widespread reactions across social media. The Indian pacer mimicked a “plane crash” gesture, a pointed response to Rauf’s antics during the Super Fours stage earlier in the tournament.

Reacting to Bumrah’s gesture, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju called it a 'deserving punishment' for Pakistan. 

"Pakistan deserves this punishment," Rijiju said in a post on X, sharing a picture of Bumrah doing the gesture. 

Haris Rauf's Plane Drop Gesture

Rauf had courted controversy in the last match in Super Fours, when he was seen gesturing the same motion towards Indian fans. Multiple videos from the stands showed him taunting the crowd, an act widely interpreted as a reference to the military conflict between India and Pakistan earlier in the year. 

Also Check- Asia Cup 2025: Salman Agha Throws Away Runners-Up Cheque After Pakistan’s Loss To India, Gets Booed Off Stage | WATCH

The gesture drew sharp criticism and further heightened the emotional intensity of the contest. In the final India vs Pakistan match of the Asia Cup 2025, Bumrah’s fiery send-off appeared to be payback in kind. 

As per IANS, Rauf had earlier edged a ball to the boundary in the same over before his stumps were rattled, but there was no mistaking the Indian fast bowler’s intent in the aftermath of the wicket. 

Rauf has been no stranger to controversy in this tournament. During the Super Fours clash, he was also involved in a heated altercation with India’s young opener Abhishek Sharma.

(with IANS inputs) 

