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‘Pakistan destroyed spirit of Indus Waters Treaty long before its suspension’: Vinay Kwatra

His remarks come weeks after Pakistan reportedly hosted a conference in Islamabad criticising India's decision to suspend the treaty. Referring to the event, Kwatra said a former Pakistani foreign minister had threatened war if Pakistan's demands over the Indus river system were not met.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 02:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 02:02 PM IST
‘Pakistan destroyed spirit of Indus Waters Treaty long before its suspension’: Vinay Kwatra
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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‘Pakistan destroyed spirit of Indus Waters Treaty long before its suspension’: Vinay Kwatra
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