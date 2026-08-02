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Pakistan 'dismantled goodwill' behind Indus Waters Treaty, instead of dismantling terror infrastructure: Indian envoy to US

The Indian envoy said that Pakistan's approach towards India had been marked by wars, hostility and cross-border terrorist attacks. 

Published: Aug 02, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
Pakistan 'dismantled goodwill' behind Indus Waters Treaty, instead of dismantling terror infrastructure: Indian envoy to US
Image Credit: India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra. (IANS)

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