Pakistan does it again, seeks more proof from India on Pulwama attack

New Delhi: Pakistan has sought more evidence from India on the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14. "We have sought further information, evidence from India to take the process forward," read an excerpt from a statement released by the Pakistan government on Wednesday.

A few days after the attack in Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir), the Indian government had handed over a dossier to Pakistan giving details of involvement of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in the dastardly attack. "Enclosed are a set of activities that Jaish-e-Mohammed undertakes in Pakistan. These are available on open source, on blogs, websites, Facebook accounts and Twitter accounts. Many of them openly declare association of Jaish with terror attacks," India wrote.

The JeM had taken the responsibility of the attack and tensions between India and Pakistan flared up soon after the incident.

"Earlier, the Prime Minister of Pakistan had offered cooperation in investigation if credible evidence was provided by India. In response to this offer, a paper was handed over to Pakistan on February 27, 2019. Pakistan has acted with a high sense of responsibility and extended full cooperation. We do so in the interest of regional peace and security," the statement released by the Pakistan government further read.

On February 26, India launched a counter-terror operation in Balakot and the next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat, in which Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured. He was handed over to India on March 1.