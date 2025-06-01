"Pakistan Epicentre Of Takfirism": AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi In Algeria

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, part of an all-party delegation to Algeria, criticised Pakistan, labelling it the epicentre of Takfirism. He added that there is no difference in ideology between the terrorist groups in Pakistan and Daesh and Al-Qaeda.

Addressing Algerian media, think tank members and Indian expatriates, Owaisi compared the ideology of Pakistani terrorists to al-Qaeda and said they believe they have "religious sanction" to kill others in the name of religion.

"Pakistan is the epicentre of Takfirism and there is no difference in ideology between the terrorist groups in Pakistan and Daesh and Al-Qaeda. They believe that they have a religious sanction, which is completely wrong. Islam does not allow the killing of any person, and unfortunately, that is their ideology," ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

Emphasising that terrorism thrives on ideology and funds, Owaisi stressed the necessity of placing Pakistan back on the Grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). He added that terrorism in India would decrease once Pakistan is put on the Grey list.

"Terrorism survives on two things ideology and money. Ideology, you know very well; you have seen the Black Decade, even in South Algeria, you still have some problems. On that point, we are together... Once you bring Pakistan back on the Grey list (of FATF), we will see a decrease in terrorism in India. We'll see killings coming down. We have the 2018 experience when Algeria and other countries helped India," Owaisi said.

Owaisi emphasised the effectiveness of the FATF Grey list in combating terrorism, saying, "There was this one terrorist called Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi - no country in the world would allow a terrorist who's facing a terror charge. He became a father to a son while sitting in prison. The trial progressed immediately when Pakistan was put on the Grey list (of FATF)."

India, in its effort to showcase its resolve and project its national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, has dispatched seven All-Party Delegations to visit key partner nations, including members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

This was in response to the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 innocent Indian citizens and one Nepali citizen. In retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor during the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and eliminating over 100 terrorists.

