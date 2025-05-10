Pakistan Fires Fatah-II Missile: Here’s What You Need to Know About Ballistic Missiles

New Delhi: Taking a major step in its military escalation, Pakistan on May 10 launched a Fatah-II missile towards India. The act has triggered heightened alert levels across several Indian cities. The missile was successfully intercepted near Sirsa in Haryana, preventing any major mishap. This move came on the heels of sustained drone incursions and ceasefire breaches by Pakistani forces.

The Fatah-II is a domestically developed missile system, which falls within the short-range ballistic missile category. It can strike targets up to 400 kilometres away and is designed to deliver its warhead with remarkable precision.

The missile features a combination of inertial and satellite-based navigation, which allows it to hit within a reported margin of less than 10 metres. It carries a high-explosive payload weighing over 350 kilogrammes and uses solid-fuel propulsion for rapid launch and high-speed travel. Deployed from a mobile launcher, the Fatah-II is engineered for agility and swift deployment in regional conflicts.

What Are Ballistic Missiles?

Ballistic missiles are long-range weapons that rely on rocket engines to propel them into the upper atmosphere before gravity guides them to their intended target. These weapons follow a predictable arc-shaped flight path that starts with a powered launch phase, transitioning into a midcourse glide through space and ending with a high-speed descent toward the target during re-entry.

Unlike cruise missiles, which fly low and remain powered throughout their flight, ballistic missiles are powered only at the start. Once they reach their trajectory peak, they coast unpowered before descending. This flight profile allows them to travel faster and farther, especially in the case of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), which can span thousands of kilometres.

Ballistic missiles vary in type, ranging from battlefield-range weapons to continent-spanning strategic arms. Their versatility lies not only in range but also in the type of warheads they can carry, which includes conventional explosives as well as nuclear or other non-conventional payloads.

How These Missiles Are Deployed and Operated

Ballistic missiles can be launched from various platforms such as ground vehicles, aircraft, naval ships, submarines or fixed silos. Their guidance systems are programmed during the initial phase. Once airborne, they mostly follow a pre-determined path. Despite their unpowered mid-flight segment, modern ballistic missiles are difficult to intercept due to their high speeds and steep terminal descent.

With growing regional volatility, the use of ballistic missiles like the Fatah-II emphasises the seriousness of escalating military engagements. Their speed, range and destructive potential continue to make them central to modern strategic planning.