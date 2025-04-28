Pakistan Gets Military Help, Warplanes, Missiles From These Countries Amid Tensions With India

India vs Pakistan: With Pakistan fearing an attack from India after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 27 people were killed, the Pakistani Army has reached out to its allies seeking military aid to boost its capabilities. According to reports, Pakistan also reached out to China and Russia for mediation and an international probe into the terror attack.

Now, reports claim that Pakistan's allies Turkey and China have sent military aid to Islamabad. As per reports, Turkey sent six Hercules C130 planes to Pakistan yesterday. The C-130 Hercules primarily performs the tactical portion of the airlift mission. It supports airlifting weapons and soldiers, weather reconnaissance, aerial spray missions, and firefighting duties among others. It's being speculated that these planes brought military weapons to aid the Pakistan army.

On the other hand, China has reportedly sent PL-15 missiles to Pakistan. These missiles are deployed on JF-17 fighter jets. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has unveiled images of its newest JF-17 Block III fighter jet, showcasing the aircraft fitted with PL-15 Beyond Visual Range (BVR) air-to-air missiles mounted on dual racks.

The PL-15 is a long-range air-to-air missile (AAM) guided by active radar. It is designed to blend high speed with exceptional manoeuvrability. Reports suggest it has an operational range between 200 and 300 kilometres (approximately 120 to 190 miles) and is capable of reaching peak speeds exceeding Mach 5.

What Does PL-15, C130 Mean For Pakistan?

The PL-15’s enhanced range is expected to allow Pakistani pilots to engage Indian aerial assets from standoff distances, potentially shifting the air combat balance in Pakistan’s favour during heightened conflict scenarios. On the other hand, the Hercules C130 will help Pakistan in faster movement and deployment of troops and ammunition.

Does India have A Counter?

While Pakistan’s PL-15 can be a threat, but India’s Rafales with Meteor missiles, SPECTRA EW system, and networked warfare assets provide a strong counter. Besides, India has many surface-to-air missiles and anti-missile/jet systems for which Pakistan is no match. In case of escalation, India still maintains an upper hand against Pakistan.