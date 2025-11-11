The powerful car blast near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station that devastated the capital on Monday evening has not only sparked a multi-agency terror probe in India but has also become a major point of interest in Pakistan. Amid the chaos, a review of Pakistani Google search trends reveals a surge in public interest surrounding the attack.

The blast, which occurred around 6:50 pm inside a Hyundai i20 car, killed at least nine people on the spot and seriously injured many others who have been admitted for treatment at LNJP Hospital. The blast triggered fire almost immediately, destroying six other vehicles, including several auto-rickshaws.

Pakistan Media And Social Reaction

This news story quickly led to media outlets, as well as social media users in Pakistan, looking for details behind the high-profile incident.

Media Coverage: Pakistani media house Dawn reported on the incident, saying that panic gripped a busy area of the city. The publication cited confirmation from Delhi Police spokesperson Sanjay Tyagi that the case was being investigated by multiple agencies.

Social Media Trend: On X, ex-Twitter, the word 'Delhi' rapidly reached number two on the list of trending topics in Pakistan, with users constantly updating, posting videos, and asking questions regarding the investigation.

Key Questions Driving Google Searches

Google search trends originating from Pakistan suggest that users were more interested in knowing the kind and extent of the disaster.

Top Search Queries: Pakistani users were mostly searching to find:

How the blast occurred.

The extent of the damage and casualties.

The direction and progress of the official investigation.

More Agencies Join Probe in Delhi

The Indian government has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, treating the incident as a potential terrorist conspiracy.

High-Level Meeting: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who earlier visited the site, had a crucial meeting at his residence to review the investigation. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and the Director General of the NIA were present, along with other officials.

The progress in investigation, action by security agencies and strategy regarding the case were discussed during the meet.

Security Measures: A high alert was sounded after the incident in major cities such as Delhi and Mumbai. As a precautionary measure, the Red Fort Metro Station was temporarily closed, with Gates No. 1 and 4 sealed to prevent access toward the Red Fort complex.

On-Site Investigation: More than 20 fire tenders and teams of Delhi Police, NSG, NIA, and Forensic experts rushed to the spot where eyewitnesses reported heavy smoke and scattered human remains. Security forces have been heavily deployed, and monitoring has been tightened in the surrounding areas.

