Five Killed As Pakistan Government Helicopter Crashes In Gilgit-Baltistan

A Pakistan government helicopter crashed on Monday near the Thore area of Chilas in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district, leaving all five personnel on board dead, officials confirmed.

According to AFP, a senior police officer, Abdul Hameed, said that the helicopter was conducting a test landing on a newly proposed helipad in a mountainous tourist region when it went down. The victims included two pilots and three technicians.

In a statement, Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said the aircraft, believed to be a Mi-17, crashed in the Chilas area of Diamer district.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. This is the second such incident in recent weeks, following the crash of another Mi-17 helicopter in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during flood relief operations.

