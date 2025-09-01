Five Killed As Pakistan Government Helicopter Crashes In Gilgit-Baltistan
A Pakistan government Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Chilas in Gilgit-Baltistan during a test landing, killing two pilots and three technicians. The cause is under investigation, marking the second crash in weeks.
A Pakistan government helicopter crashed on Monday near the Thore area of Chilas in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district, leaving all five personnel on board dead, officials confirmed.
According to AFP, a senior police officer, Abdul Hameed, said that the helicopter was conducting a test landing on a newly proposed helipad in a mountainous tourist region when it went down. The victims included two pilots and three technicians.
In a statement, Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said the aircraft, believed to be a Mi-17, crashed in the Chilas area of Diamer district.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. This is the second such incident in recent weeks, following the crash of another Mi-17 helicopter in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during flood relief operations.
