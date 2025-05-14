Pakistan Hands Over BSF Jawan Purnam Shaw To India At Attari Border

Pakistan on Wednesday released Border Security Force (BSF) Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw to Indian authorities at the Attari-Wagah border after spending almost three weeks in Pakistani custody. The BSF jawan had accidentally crossed the international border in Punjab's Ferozepur sector on April 23 while on operational duty.

In an official report, the Public Relations Officer of Punjab Frontier BSF confirmed the repatriation. "Today at 1030 hrs, Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been taken back from Pakistan by BSF at the Attari-Wagha border," the report stated.

The BSF explained that the trooper inadvertently crossed the border into Pakistani territory at 11:50 AM on April 23 and was later held by the Pakistan Rangers. He was secured for return through sustained diplomatic and operational interaction, involving routine flag meetings and contact between the two frontier forces.

"With the consistent efforts of BSF through regular flag meetings with Pakistan Rangers and through other communication channels, the repatriation of BSF Constable has become possible," the statement added.

Earlier this month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had shown concern over the jawan's detention. Addressing Shaw, who is from the Hooghly district, Banerjee had said on May 5, "This is an extremely sad situation. His name is Sahu. Our party’s Kalyan Banerjee is in touch with the family members. I want him should be rescued as soon as possible. We have clearly said that our party is with the government on the issues of internal and external security."

The BSF, which is tasked with securing the 3,323-km-long India-Pakistan border, has since also put out a fresh advisory calling on personnel to remain extra cautious during operational activities, particularly in sensitive areas such as the Ferozepur sector, where inadvertent crossings are always a nagging issue owing to terrain and operational compulsions.

The India-Pakistan border is still among the most volatile and closely guarded borders globally, with both nations keeping a tight watch due to age-old animosities and perpetual security issues.